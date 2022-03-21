ENID, Okla. — A 50-year-old bicyclist was critically injured on Sunday afternoon after a collision between the bicycle and a vehicle occurred.
According to a report from Enid Police Department, John Estes, of Enid, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was in critical condition as of Monday morning.
The report states that a black 2014 Cadillac ATS, driven by Travis Sellers, had been traveling west on Cedar and was stopped at a stop sign at North Independence. Estes was riding north on Independence, approaching Cedar, when the Sellers drove forward into the motorized bicycle's path.
According to the report, at 4:18 p.m., Estes then rode into the driver's side of the Cadillac and flew off the bicycle and over the hood of the Cadillac.
Two witnesses told police the Cadillac, which had two occupants, according to the report, left the scene but returned a "short time later."
EPD is asking anyone at the scene who observed the crash or its immediate aftermath to call and speak with an officer.
Additionally, police are asking residents within a three-block radius of the intersection to check their video surveillance or doorbell cameras for any footage that may have captured the Cadillac involved in the crash.
Anybody who witnessed the crash or has video footage can call (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2022-2293.
