ENID, Okla. — Bennie’s Barn is inviting community members to enjoy Christmas-themed activities during the Sleigh Rides with Santa.
The eighth annual Sleigh Rides with Santa, which will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Bennie’s Barn, 4914 E. Rupe, will feature hay, horse and sleigh rides; bounce houses; petting and feeding horses; crafts; writing letters to Santa Claus and more.
Chip Baker, executive director of Bennie’s Barn, said Sleigh Rides with Santa started out as a way to introduce the facility, horses and therapeutic riding programs to the Enid community and “never really went away.”
“People look forward to it every year,” Baker said. “It’s just a really fun time to let families be families.”
Tickets, sold at the event, are $5 per person and include all activities except for pony rides and food, Baker said. Pony rides are $2 per person.
Baker said Sleigh Rides with Santa can bring in anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000, and all of the proceeds this year will go toward horse maintenance and scholarship funds.
“We really try to help those families that are in need and help give that back out to them, and that helps us pay for horse feed and hay bales for the year, too,” he said.
With all of the other activities going on in Enid, including The One Enid events and the ice skating rink, Baker said he hopes everybody “takes in the essence of Christmas” and spends time with their families.
“There’s so many cool things for people in Enid and from outside of town to do, and it’s just a blessing to be able to put this on,” he said.
Bennie’s Barn is a therapeutic riding ranch founded in memory of Bennie Mullins in 2014.
Therapeutic horseback riding allows students with physical, cognitive, emotional, and/or developmental disabilities to develop physical strength, balance, control, self-esteem and self-confidence, and by encouraging appropriate interaction with the horses, riders, volunteers, instructors and students develop the skills required to build meaningful relationships.
“We are fully invested and want to help you and your family,” Baker said. “We always tell people, ‘If you walk into a room, leave it better than you found it.’ Well, Enid is our room.”
For more information about Sleigh Rides with Santa or Bennie’s Barn, visit https://benniesbarn.org.
