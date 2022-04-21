ENID, Okla. — Bennie’s Barn Equine Therapy and Riding Facility is in need of additional volunteers.
Chip Baker, executive director of Bennie’s Barn, said the addition of a second barn, currently under construction, will help ensure 56 children on a waitlist have the opportunity to receive “life-changing” equine therapy.
Because of that, additional volunteers are needed, so Bennie’s Barn is hosting a Volunteer Fair 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at the equine therapy ranch, 4914 East Rupe. Beverages and food will be available, as well as horse demonstrations.
“Really, the Volunteer Fair is just to show people what we do and why we do it, and then giving people the opportunity to help,” Baker said. “Since we’re expanding ... we’re going to need more volunteers to help get all of those clients off our waitlist, and we’re hoping the Volunteer Fair helps.”
Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to apply. Some of the things volunteers will do include doing chores around the ranch, grooming and caring for the horses and walking alongside clients on horses.
No prior experience with horses is required to become a volunteer, Baker said. Volunteers will be guided and trained to become “the best volunteer you can be to help others.”
Bennie’s Barn changes lives daily, Baker said, and volunteers are able to see the impact of equine therapy firsthand.
“If you could see the way the children’s eyes light up when they see their horse, feel their horse and ride their horse — it’s so amazing,” Baker said. “The breakthroughs that happen right in front of our eyes are such a blessing.”
Anybody interested in becoming a volunteer at Bennie’s Barn can call (580) 548-7258. Volunteer applications will be at the Volunteer Fair and also are available online at www.ben niesbarn.org/volunteer.
