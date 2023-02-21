Benefit poster

A group of Oklahoma musicians are coming together to help a family whose house was damaged by fire.

Enid artists Wyatt Wilson and Lane Haas, Kansas artist Gus Burns, and Oklahoma City-area artists Megan Marlene and John Riley Willingham will perform at the benefit for Willingham and Erica Lindsay, who recently suffered a fire at their Edmond home.

The event will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, at Jezebel's Back Room, 121 E. Broadway. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Tickets are $20, and all proceeds will benefit Willingham and Lindsay.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://enid-event-company.ticketleap.com/john-riley-willingham-benefit/.

