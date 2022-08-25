ENID, Okla. — KNID will team up with Jacksons of Enid and RE/MAX to host a pet event Saturday benefiting Enid SPCA.
The first KNID Pet Project will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jacksons, 4405 W. Garriott, with pet adoptions, areas for donations to ESPCA, free dog washes and a live 107.1 KNID broadcast with giveaways, said Kimberly Crist, KNID’s new promotions director.
Food trucks will be on-site, and RE/MAX will be giving away items, as well. Rebel Rescue also will be serving walking taco lunches for $5.
“The main thing will be to just find wonderful homes for all these adorable fur babies we’ll have out there,” Crist said. “We’re really just hoping to have a fun day for Enid and give people a reason to come out and adopt an animal.”
Vickie Grantz, executive director of ESPCA, said between 12 and 15 adoptable dogs and puppies, depending on the temperature, will be at the event.
Paperwork for adoptions will be available at the event. The adoption fee for a puppy is $125, and for an adult dog, the adoption fee is $100.
ESPCA, 1116 Overland Trail, also will be open Saturday and will have more adoptable animals, including cats and kittens, available. The adoption fee for a kitten is $100, and for an adult cat, the adoption fee is $85.
Grantz said her biggest hope with the KNID Pet Project is to find homes for the animals.
ESPCA, whenever there is space available, pulls animals out of Enid Animal Welfare’s shelter — which is currently waiving adoption fees until the end of August.
“We can’t save another (animal) until we get the space for another one,” Grantz said. “Our goal is to try to get as many animals as possible out of Animal Welfare so that they are not full.”
Matt Cruz, KNID’s outgoing promotions director, said the idea for the Pet Project came about following the recent outbreak of two canine viruses that hit ESPCA, forcing the nonprofit organization to temporarily close its kennel.
“During that time, ESPCA lost a lot of donations, whether it was in funds or stuff needed to take care of the animals,” Cruz said. “We wanted to do something special to remind Enid about ESPCA being here — that they take care of animals and some of the needs they have on an ongoing basis ... until the animals get adopted.”
Some of ESPCA’s biggest needs in donations are cat and puppy foods of any brand, Grantz said, as well as paper towels, gently used towels, vinegar and Dawn dishwashing soap.
Another goal with the event is to talk to people about ESPCA’s fostering and volunteer programs — “seeing if we can continue to get more people involved in the mission,” Grantz said.
“Our volunteers, and the volunteers who do foster care, provide a tremendous service to us and allow us to help a lot more animals than we would be able to help otherwise,” she said.
For more information about the Pet Project, tune in to 107.1 KNID or visit www.enidlive.com/events, and for more information about ESPCA and its programs and services, visit www.enidspca.org or Enid SPCA on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.