ENID, Okla. — With need up and donations down, Salvation Army of Enid is looking for more bellringers for its annual Red Kettle campaign, which funds aid programs in the community.
Capt. David Brittle said Salvation Army is about $40,000 off-pace to meet its goal for this year, which has been increased due to the effects of COVID-19.
Brittle is looking to hire more paid bellringers to fill the gap, and it's a great way for those in need to make a little extra cash for the holidays.
Applications are available at the Salvation Army office, 516 N. Independence, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays, or applications can be picked up from the Salvation Army Thrift Store any time it is open.
Brittle said the application only takes a few minutes to fill out, and all bellringers are paid for an orientation period before being assigned to a bellringing location.
Work schedules are flexible, Brittle said, but he prefers people be able to work a 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. shift. They can be scheduled for one day a week or more, Monday through Saturday, up to 40 hours a week. The job pays $8.50 an hour.
Volunteer groups also can sign up to help with bellringing, at https://registertoring.com/. Brittle said he asks volunteers sign up for at least a two-hour shift, to facilitate scheduling around paid bellringers.
Bellringers' efforts take on extra significance this year, as the effects of COVID-19 have both increased demand, and decreased the pool of available bellringers and bellringing locations.
Salvation Army of Enid has eight fewer bell-ringing locations this year, due to business closures or low collections at those sites last year. But, even with fewer Red Kettles, in the middle of a pandemic and economic slow-down, Brittle said the campaign needs to exceed what was collected last year, under much more favorable conditions.
Last year, bellringers collected about $143,000 in donations in Enid. This year, Brittle said they'll need to bring in at least $145,000, just to cover the increased expenses brought on by assisting people through the pandemic.
By the end of October, Salvation Army of Enid paid out more than $73,000 in direct aid to families impacted by the pandemic, including about $30,000 in rent assistance — all on top of the normal emergency shelter and daily meal costs for those in need.
