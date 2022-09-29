FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Northwest Technology Center in Fairview, 801 Vo-Tech Drive.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the meeting kicking off at 9 a.m. and lasting until about 4 p.m.
“Everyone is welcome — all beekeepers and those interested in beekeeping,” said Jimmy Shobert, president of the NW Oklahoma Beekeepers Association who has been a beekeeper for 34 years.
There will be speakers throughout the morning and live beekeeping demonstrations in the afternoon.
Also included is a potluck lunch and an auction, and door prizes will be given away.
Attendees are encouraged to bring beekeeping suits, if they have them.
For questions about bees, beekeeping or Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association, call Shobert at (620) 660-5247.
Oklahoma State Beekeepers Association will have its fall meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Will Rogers Gardens, 3400 NW 36th in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.