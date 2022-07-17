If you are looking for ways to market your management for higher revenue, consider marketing calves through the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network (OQBN).
OQBN is a third-party certified VAC-45 preconditioning program offered through Oklahoma Cooperative Extension. Extension Specialists guide producers through the calf health management protocol to qualify for certification and eligibility to market through OQBN.
OQBN’s 2021 fall marketing season included 10 fall sales across seven Oklahoma livestock markets.
Total enrollment included 2,674 head and 63 producers, with 1,633 head marketed through OQBN VAC-45 certified sales.
Note that high heat and dry weather conditions in late summer and early fall led to fewer calves enrolled in the OQBN program in 2021 as many producers were without available resources to begin preconditioning programs.
Though OQBN numbers were smaller than usual, market premiums over non-preconditioned calves averaged $14.70 per hundredweight for steers and $15.19 per hundredweight for heifers.
The attached graphic illustrates average premiums per hundredweight as well as premiums by weight class for both steers and heifers.
Premiums are calculated from data that included 11,027 head marketed in 1,352 total lots: 228 OQBN lots and 1,124 non-OQBN lots.
Premiums appeared stronger at sales where more OQBN calves or other program calves were present, likely drawing in a larger audience of buyers to compete for preconditioned calves.
While there are no guarantees when it comes to markets and there are costs to preconditioning cattle, research on past OQBN data indicates that the probability of positive net returns for certified preconditioning is 80%.
Those are pretty good odds. OQBN has no minimum requirement on number of head enrolled, so the program is accessible to all producers, large and small.
More information about the OQBN protocol, past market premiums, upcoming marketing opportunities, program enrollment and Extension educator contact information can be found at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/oklahoma-quality-beef-network/.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
