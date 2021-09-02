ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Blood Institute’s “Bedlam Blood Battle” blood drive will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Mall.
The Blood Mobile will be set up in the mall’s parking lot for the “tailgate party” blood drive. All donors will receive a free hotdog and a Bedlam T-shirt with either an Oklahoma State University or a University of Oklahoma theme.
For a limited time only, all donors will receive Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing, which can help monitor diabetes risk.
To schedule an appointment, contact OBI at (580) 233-9323 or go to https://obi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.