ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Blood Institute’s “Bedlam Blood Battle” blood drive will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Mall.

The Blood Mobile will be set up in the mall’s parking lot for the “tailgate party” blood drive. All donors will receive a free hotdog and a Bedlam T-shirt with either an Oklahoma State University or a University of Oklahoma theme.

For a limited time only, all donors will receive Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing, which can help monitor diabetes risk.

To schedule an appointment, contact OBI at (580) 233-9323 or go to https://obi.org.

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

