ENID, Okla. — The eighth annual FLY Film Festival held at Gaslight Theatre in Enid featured a short documentary about the Battle of Honey Springs, the largest Civil War conflict to take place in what is now Oklahoma. It was the feature during the first night of the festival.
This year’s festival also features more film submissions than have been present during the past few years, according to Lane Gavitt, president of the FLY Film Festival.
“It’s better than last year,” Gavitt said. “We’ve had a better turnout as far as attendees, filmmakers and public people. With submissions, we have more than half of what we got last year.”
The festival itself has been able to grow over the past few years after having a virtual festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gavitt said there had been a few rough years leading up to 2020, but said the only way for the festival to go is up.
“We’re definitely doing a lot better. We have room for improvement, as everybody does with anything, but we’re looking up,” Gavitt said. “We’re looking for more opportunities to present to the filmmakers and to offer more to people who want to come and check out the films. Trying to bring more of the festival vibe of a film festival.”
The festival was paired with First Friday, and Gavitt said the wheels are always turning to see what can be added to the festivities moving forward.
Gavitt said the festival consisted of entries from Oklahoma and regional film makers, but also included 40 films from outside of the U.S.
Karen Dykes, who started coming to the festival in 2017, said she enjoys seeing the people who run the festival each year. She also said it is a way for her to embrace a part of the culture that she isn’t all too familiar with.
“For me, it’s a different environment. The arts industry is a little out of my wheelhouse, so it’s fun and different,” Dykes said. “It’s nice to come and see another side of the world. I’m really glad they’ve been able to get more entries. It’s good to see them get more exposure.”
“The Battle of Honey Springs” featured a question-and-answer session with director of photography Jon Roman, Battlefield Director Adam Lynn and Sidney Flack, who portrayed Confederate Brig. Gen. Douglas H. Cooper.
Roman said the filming took only two days on a budget of $150,000 in September 2019. It was filmed at the location of the actual battlefield. The editing process took two years, mainly due to the pandemic.
The battle is considered one of the most diverse battles to take place during the Civil War, with white troops, Native American troops on both sides, as well as the First Kansas Volunteer Infantry Regiment, the first Black regiment to fight for the Union in the war.
Roman said he is a student of Oklahoma history, but hadn’t heard of the battle until doing research once the film was commissioned.
“I hadn’t actually ever heard of it, so it was a history lesson for me, as well,” Roman said.
Lynn, with the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center, said he grew up 30 minutes from the battlefield but hadn’t heard much about it either.
“Being there for the last five years has really opened my eyes,” Lynn said. “The history is absolutely amazing.”
Some of the historical characters being portrayed had speaking roles that were taken from actual letters the real combatants had written.
Lynn said accurate information from such a diverse battle was gathered from multiple sources.
“There’s written reports and records of the rebellion. There’s also several great books,” Lynn said. “One in particular, written by Mary Jane Warde, who was one of the people we interviewed. So we took a lot of that information from the primary sources and secondary sources.”
Visitors to the battlefield, located just northeast of Checotah near Rentiesville, eventually will be able to take in the film at the location. It will allow a more immersive perspective to visitors of the battlefield.
There are reenactments of the Battle of Honey Springs every other year, with the next one scheduled to take place in November 2023.
The FLY Film Festival will continue Saturday, with another full slate of screenings available to the public.
“We’re open to the public,” Gavitt said. “We’re trying to promote to the Enid public as well. We’re trying to get as many people involved as we can.”
For more information on the FLY Film Festival, visit https://flyfilmfestival.art/.
