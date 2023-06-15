Baptist Village Communities has announced plans to acquire Golden Oaks Village in Enid, with completion of the transition expected by the end of September.
The acquisition was announced by BVC and Golden Oaks in a news release Thursday, June 15, 2023.
“We are so grateful to God for the opportunity presented to us by the Golden Oaks Board of Directors to include this much-needed Enid campus in the ministry of BVC,” said Bill Pierce, BVC president. “Serving hundreds of families through Golden Oaks has been a labor of love for the Wesley Kroeker, Bryan and Lavonne Kroeker, and Gary and Annette Lillie families for decades. We look forward to carrying forward that ministry responsibility.”
BVC is Oklahoma’s largest nonprofit provider of senior adult housing and services and currently operates 11 communities and home health across the state. Golden Oaks Village, a Christ-focused 501(c)3 organization, was founded in Enid in 1988 and is one of the largest providers of senior adult housing in Northwest Oklahoma.
The agreement calls for BVC to acquire the ongoing operation following a due diligence and licensing process of approximately 120 days.
“Golden Oaks Village’s passion for maintaining a faith-based, active Christian lifestyle for our senior community is well known," said Gary and Annette Lillie, Golden Oaks board members, in the news release. Annette’s father, Wesley Kroeker, acquired the operation in the early 1990s and enlarged the campus services. "Baptist Village Communities will continue this mission to honor God through a loving environment, excellent services and compassionate care to residents while providing a nurturing workplace for employees. We could not be more pleased with the direction God is leading Golden Oaks Village.”
Offering a continuing care lifestyle community for senior adults in Northwest Oklahoma, Golden Oaks has 189 independent living apartments, cottages and townhomes, as well as a 33-apartment assisted living neighborhood and 90-bed long-term care, skilled nursing and physical rehabilitation neighborhood on approximately 97 acres. BVC will continue offering physical, occupational and speech therapy services in the specially designated rehabilitation neighborhood.
Entrusted Hearts, the home care and medical equipment division of BVC, will begin offering services to the 11-county Northwest Oklahoma region upon completion of the acquisition. Entrusted Hearts currently reaches 52% of Oklahoma’s population through offices in Oklahoma City, Owasso and Lawton.
BVC began providing management consulting services to Golden Oaks in early 2020 following the restructuring of Golden Oaks into a nonprofit organization.
“We want to ensure residents, their families, Golden Oaks Village employees and the community that the goal is a seamless and beneficial transition from one organization to another,” said Kyle Lillie, GOV board chair. “Residents currently living at Golden Oaks will not experience any disruption during this transition.”
Since its founding in 1958, Baptist Village Communities has expanded its care to serve more than 2,300 adult seniors across Oklahoma. A ministry of Oklahoma Baptists, BVC provides a network of services ,including continuing care retirement communities, independent living, patio homes, enhanced life neighborhoods, assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, memory support, home care, medical equipment and case management. More information can be found at baptistvillage.org.
