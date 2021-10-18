ENID, Okla. — Come next January, the lights at David Allen Memorial Ballpark will be looking brighter than ever, and Enid schools are again footing most of the bill for the ballpark's repairs.
Enid Public Schools will spend over half a million dollars to replace the lighting at two of its fields, the district's board of education approved Monday night.
Board members approved paying $538,500 total for Third Generation Electric to replace the lights and poles at the Enid High School track field (for $276,700) and the field lights at David Allen (for $261,800). The latter is under a maintenance agreement with the district so the Plainsmen can play baseball there each spring.
The ballpark’s advisory board has committed $100,000 toward the project, as has the city of Enid for an amount EPS CFO Sam Robinson said he couldn't recall Monday.
Enid's city manager, under city code, can spend up to $50,000 in non-emergency discretionary spending without seeking Enid City Commission approval.
Under its own agreement, EPS paid $15,000 to keep the lights on at David Allen last year, compared with $5,000 to $10,000 in years past, Robinson said.
“And if you went to any baseball games (last year), you saw how many lights were still not working,” he said.
Restoring all of the ballpark’s lights, installed in 1999, would be much larger investment than the cost to replace them, Robinson said OG&E told him.
“That is our home field,” Robinson said. “And (once we) put those LED lights up there, it’s gonna be a game-changer for everyone.”
In January, the school board approved spending another quarter-million to pay for a replacement video scoreboard; the city paid around $25,000.
Board members also approved two changes to high school graduation requirements: Students must pass the naturalization test beginning with ninth-graders this current school year; and taking one additional unit from general education, career technology, concurrent enrollment or advanced placement courses.
Students must score at least a 60 out of 100 questions on the U.S. Civics Test, which will be offered at least once per year beginning in eighth grade. Students with disabilities with an individualized education program (IEP) are exempt from this requirement.
The change is the latest made in three years, made in accordance with Oklahoma House Bill 2030, which goes into effect Nov. 1 after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it into law in late-April. The test is the same administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to anyone wishing to become a U.S. citizen.
In order to graduate with a diploma, EHS seniors also are required to have four units of English, three each in mathematics, laboratory science and history/citizenship, two in a foreign language or computer technology, and one in fine arts or speech, as well as eight elective units.
