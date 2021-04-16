Wonder what bacon chocolate chip cookies taste like? Or how about bacon apple pie? Maybe chocolate-covered bacon tickles your fancy?
Who knows what some of Enid’s bacon aficionados will create, but bacon lovers should get their tickets soon if they want to taste some extraordinary bacon concoctions during the United Way Bacon Bash Friday, April 23, at Stride Bank Center.
The Bacon Bash is part of the annual Smokin’ Red Dirt Barbecue competition set for next weekend. United Way of NW OK has partnered with Hanor Family of Companies and the Stride Bank Center to host the bacon cookoff competition. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five contestants.
Bacon chefs will receive 25 pounds of Hanor Farms Daily’s bacon the night before or the morning of the competition. Each chef will prepare 300 samples and present to the judges at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The public will then be able to sample bacon recipes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or until the bacon samples run out. Tickets are $10 for 10 samples. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Stride Bank Center or United Way offices. Otherwise, they will be sold at the event.
“We are excited and look forward to seeing many of our Chili Cook- Off volunteers, chefs, friends and supporters at this event, said Bacon Bash Committee Chair Cindy Baily. “Since we were unable to hold the Chili Cook-Off last year, we decided to add this Bacon Bash event in order to help United Way reach its goal.”
Individuals and teams may also enter a cornhole competition as part of the event, as well as have the opportunity to take out their COVID-19 stress and frustrations by bashing a car.
“We are excited to hold this ‘Bash’ outside in the open air and hope everyone will attend,” said Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
The event will be held on Independence Street just west of the Stride Bank Center, and the cornhole competition will be held on the Plaza, Bash the Car will be in the parking lot area.
Schiedel added, “We still have slots available for teams to cook in this competition, so call today!”
Proceeds to benefit the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and their 15 partner agencies which are: Booker T. Washington Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross serving NW Oklahoma, Community Development Support Association, Catholic Charities, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Speech and Hearing, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Loaves and Fishes of NW Oklahoma, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, RSVP, The Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid, and Youth and Family Services.
Sponsors of the event include Hanor Family of Companies, Stride Bank Center, Andrew Real Estate, Oxbow Calcining, Pioneer Cellular, Jackson of Enid Chrysler Dodge, Pope Distributing, Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole and F&M bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.