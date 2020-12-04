Enid Public Schools students will remain in distance learning through the Christmas break, district officials announced Friday, due to Garfield County's high number of new COVID-19 positive cases.
Garfield County averaged 75.8 cases per 100,000 population in the seven-day period from Nov. 27 to Thursday, meaning the county is in the red level on the model used by the Oklahoma State Board of Education. That means EPS students will remain in distance learning through Dec. 18, which is the last day before the two-week Christmas break. The earliest students will be back in class is Jan. 5.
Meanwhile, a backlog of data caught up with Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday, yielding 4,827 new COVID-19 cases in the department's Friday report, with 76 of Oklahoma's 77 counties still in the orange risk level.
According to the report, the significant increase in cases Friday is "largely attributable to an issue" with the OSDH reporting system, "which resulted in a number of cases being backlogged until today." Had the backlog not occurred, the number of daily reported cases would have been about 3,000 cases per day on Wednesday through Friday.
Release of the backlogged data quashed speculation case rates were decreasing, after just 1,707 cases were initially reported Thursday.
Of the 4,827 new cases reported Friday, 86% were collected this week, 11% were collected last week and 2.6% were collected prior to Nov. 22.
Friday's increase in cases brought the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma to 208,875.
OSDH reported 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic death toll in the state 1,860 since March. The deaths reported Friday included one man in Woodward County, in the 50-64 age group.
Friday's list of deaths attributed to the virus also included:
• One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Jackson County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
• One in Kiowa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in LeFlore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Mayes County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
• Five in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
• Two in Rogers County, two females in the 65 and older age group.
• Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Release of the backlogged data was reflected at the local level. Garfield County gained 82 new cases in Friday's report, compared to just nine on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,168. To date, Garfield County has suffered 37 deaths due to the pandemic, and the county currently has 566 active cases — up 13 from Thursday's report.
Other regional totals reported Friday included:
• Alfalfa County: 406 total cases, one death and 61 active cases.
• Blaine County: 447 total cases, two deaths and 97 active cases.
• Grant County: 227 total cases, five deaths and 27 active cases.
• Kingfisher County: 962 total cases, seven deaths and 109 active cases.
• Major County: 551 total cases, four deaths and 107 active cases.
• Woods County: 587 total cases, one death and 143 active cases.
• Woodward County: 2,016 total cases, eight deaths and 212 active cases.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state remained at 5%, steady from Thursday but down from the 7-day high of 7% on Nov. 28.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.