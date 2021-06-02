Enid city commissioners will consider appointments, including of their own members, to various city boards Thursday night.
The commission first will vote on one appointment to the city’s Fire Civil Service Commission, two to the Board of Directors of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, and one to Vance Development Authority, to be filled by an Air Force retiree.
The civil service appointment would serve through May 19, 2027, the library board members through May 2024 and the VDA member through March 1, 2025.
Commissioners Jerry Allen, Derwin Norwood and Rob Stallings are expected to continue in their current board membership positions.
Newly sworn-in commissioners Keith Siragusa, Whitney Roberts and Scott Orr would largely take the places of their predecessors on city boards, commissions and committees, with a couple exceptions. For example, Roberts, of Ward 4, was appointed to the Public Arts Commission of Enid last month, replacing former Ward 6 Commissioner Jeff Funk.
Mayor George Pankonin is recommending the commission approve the following appointments:
• Pankonin: Autry Advisory and Selection Committee, Cherokee Strip Foundation, Enid Regional Development Alliance, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Walk of Fame Committee and Vance Development Authority.
• Allen, Ward 1: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funding Commission, ERDA and Enid Parks and Recreation Board.
• Norwood, Ward 2: CDBG Funding Commission, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee, and Special Sales Tax Funding Committee.
• Siragusa, Ward 3: 911 Board of Enid, Garfield County and Major County, and the Long-Term Care Authority of Enid.
• Roberts, Ward 4: CDBG Funding Commission, Enid First Committee and PACE.
• Stallings, Ward 5: ERDA, Kaw Lake Funding Oversight Committee, Walk of Fame Committee.
• Orr, Ward 6: 911 Board, Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) and Walk of Fame Committee.
Rescheduled because of the Memorial Day holiday, Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. regular meeting and 5 p.m. study session will be the first time a commission meeting is held at the city administration building’s commission chambers since last summer, having been moved to Stride Bank Center’s larger Grand Ballroom.
During the study session, commissioners will hear updates on the Kaw Lake water pipeline project and traffic cabinet components and finances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.