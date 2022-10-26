By Enid News & Eagle
Kaycee Babek, of Meeker, was named Miss NOC Enid 2023 on Tuesday night in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center at NOC Tonkawa.
She was crowned by Miss NOC Enid 2022 Mia-Claire Jones and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold.
Babek received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash and a bouquet of long-stemmed red roses. She will advance to the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Pageant in Tulsa in June.
The new Miss NOC Enid is a sophomore majoring in pre-medicine.
For the talent competition, she performed a juggling act to “Say Hey.” Her Social Impact Statement was “Calling All Future Foster Parents.”
Isyss Morgan, of Enid, was first runner-up and received a $600 scholarship expense award. Others in the competition were Ashleigh Miller, of Cushing, and Carson Collins, of Mannford. Miller and Collins each received a $250 scholarship expense award.
Candidates were judged in artistic expression, presence and poise in evening wear and on-stage question. Earlier in the day they were individually interviewed by the judges.
Edward Dixon, NOC Fine Arts Division chair, served as master of ceremonies. Gold also performed for the audience.
Special entertainment was by Jones, who played a piano selection.
NOC President Clark Harris presented the official 2022 Miss NOC Enid portrait to Jones.
The Miss NOC Tonkawa competition also was held, with Kira Pendleton, of Tonkawa, receiving the crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.