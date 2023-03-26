Awareness of fentanyl dangers important in prevention efforts

After reading an educational press release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on the dangers of fentanyl, a local mother sat down with her children to talk about it.
Before she could get a word out, her fifth-grade child told her, “Mom, I know all about this.” She went on to say the GCSO Drug Abuse Resistance Education deputy at her school had told her and her classmates all about the risks fentanyl poses.
“One child was saved because she learned this information in DARE,” the mother said in an email to Sheriff Cory Rink about the interaction.
Rink said prevention efforts like the DARE Program are important in increasing the awareness of the dangers of fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that can exist in various forms, such as a powder, a tablet, a capsule, a solution or rocks.
“It’s here,” Rink said of fentanyl. “We need to be aware of it because even just a little bit could harm people. … I don’t foresee it leaving, and that’s why we have to protect ourselves.”
Statewide increaseAccording to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs fact sheet, clandestinely produced fentanyl is mostly manufactured in China and then sold to Mexico. It then is brought across the border for resale in the United States.
Since 2017, OBNDD has seized 157.53 pounds of fentanyl, according to OBNDD online data.
Although medically prescribed fentanyl has a legitimate purpose as a pain medication, illicit fentanyl produced in unregulated and uncontrolled clandestine laboratories can be deadly.
Due to illicit fentanyl production not being regulated, there are no standards, so concentration of the drug — even within the same lot — can vary widely, which causes concern since as little as two milligrams (which is less than two grains of table salt) of fentanyl can be fatal.
“You may have three (fentanyl pills) that have completely different makeup,” said Enid Police Department Sgt. Trey Kirkhart. “Two of them could be complete crap, but the third one could be maximum strength and kill you.”
Theresa Sharp, chairperson of the North Central Oklahoma Drug and Alcohol Coalition, explained it like making batches of chocolate chip cookies.
“One batch may have more chocolate chips than another,” she said. “So, as this stuff is being mixed, depending on how well it’s mixed, this pile over here could have a whole lot more fentanyl than the pile over there.”
Fentanyl, according to OBNDD online data, has become the second leading drug involved in overdoses across Oklahoma, with methamphetamine being the first.
There were 39 fentanyl overdoses in 2018; 54 in 2019; 137 in 2020; 299 in 2021; and 220 in 2022, according to OBNDD.
Rink said there was an increase in the amount of fentanyl at the scenes of recent suspected overdoses in both Garfield and Grant counties that happened within days of one another, spurring the press release he had sent out in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Typically, user-consumer level amounts of fentanyl is recovered from the scenes of overdoses in Enid, said EPD spokesperson Cass Rains.
EPD works closely with other law enforcement agencies in fentanyl-related investigations, with Kirkhart saying between local, state and federal entities, they’re “all over it.”
‘Hand-in-hand’
John Gray, who has been the overdose prevention coordinator at the Garfield County Health Department since August 2022, said the importance of prevention efforts is that it leads to greater awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.
“If you can stop something before it becomes a problem, then you might not have a problem,” Gray said of the importance of prevention. “(Fentanyl) is not somewhere else. It’s here, so part of that awareness is prevention, and then you ask, ‘What can we do as a community?’ …
“It’s not stick-your-head-in-the-sand time.”
More than 100 people attended, either in-person or via Zoom, an Overdose Community Awareness Event put on by NCODAC earlier this year.
Ninety Narcan nasal spray medications were handed out that day, said Sharp, the chairperson of NCODAC, and another Overdose Community Awareness Event is being planned for this summer.
GCSO deputies and EPD officers all carry Narcan to use for suspected overdoses, and Narcan is available for the public to obtain through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
House Bill 1987, which recently passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and is heading to the Oklahoma Senate for further review, would exclude fentanyl test strips from being considered drug paraphernalia, allowing people to test check for the presence of fentanyl.
Sharp said awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs and prevention efforts go hand-in-hand, especially for children.
“Our goal is just ... to raise awareness and prevention the best we can as a group,” Sharp said, adding that NCODAC can provide Narcan, safe disposal bags and prescription lock boxes to the local community. “If people — adults and kids — are aware, then that leads to prevention. …
“If we can prevent one person from dying, we’ve done our job.”
For more information on fentanyl awareness and prevention efforts, Sharp can be reached by calling (580) 977-7479, or emailing theresa.a.sharp@outlook.com, and to contact Gray, call the GCHD at (580) 233-0650.
Individuals experiencing fentanyl poisoning may exhibit one or more of the following: drowsiness or unresponsiveness; constricted or pinpoint pupils; slow or no breathing; choking or gurgling sounds; and cold and/or clammy skin.
If these signs are observed in a person, emergency medical services should be contacted by calling 911, and a description of the circumstances should be provided.