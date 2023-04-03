Award-winning author Sheldon Russell will attend Enid Author Fest this month at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
The 2023 Enid Author Fest will be 1-5 p.m. April 15.
Russell is the upcoming recipient of the Arrell Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award. He is the author of 15 books, including his popular historical fiction series, the Hook Runyon Mystery Series. In addition to numerous other awards, Russell received the 2007 and 2018 Oklahoma Book Award for Fiction. Russell’s book "A Particular Madness" is longlisted for the Dublin Literary Award by Oklahoma Center for the Book. Russell retired as professor wmeritus in 2000 at the University of Central Oklahoma.
For more information about the author festival, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/EnidAuthorFest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.