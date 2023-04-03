Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low to mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&