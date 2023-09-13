ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center is joining the state in celebrating Workforce Development Month in September, in part by welcoming three new tenants to Strate Center for Business Development.
“We have lots of interest in our business center right now, and three new businesses have recently committed to the Strate Center,” said Tambi Brown, Strate Center manager.
Autry Tech’s Strate Center provides entrepreneurs with business support services and resources that will accelerate the successful establishment and development of permanent businesses in the region.
The three new tenants are the certified driving school owned by Larry Swindell and Debbie Lack-Swindell; Kingdom Candy started by Amy and Scott Allen; and Wright Insurance owned by Jeffrey Wright.
“While the Strate Center offers many different avenues to assist aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses, the business incubator program is a huge focus as the team continues to strive to strengthen the economic future in Enid and surrounding communities,” Brown said.
Business support services available through the Strate Center include the business incubator, coworking space, business startup training, small business assistance, agribusiness, government bid assistance and a contractor plan room.
While businesses across the country continue to face workforce shortages, many Oklahoma companies have partnered with Oklahoma CareerTech and local tech centers to develop a solution.
“At Autry Tech, we work closely with local partners to identify workforce needs for our community’s businesses,” said Mandy Mayberry, Autry Tech chief communications and engagement officer. “This allows us to quickly add courses and career tracks that align with what local industry needs and helps job seekers gain the skills required for positions that are available.”
One of the new business owners welcomed the assistance.
“We wouldn’t be this far along with building our business without the support of the Strate Center staff,” said Amy Allen, with Kingdom Candy.
