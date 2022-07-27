ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center will be introducing new short-term programs this upcoming fall for the 2022-23 school year.
Autry Tech’s short-term programs can run from a single day to a few months. This year’s new short-term programs will be Home Maintenance Basics, English As A Second Language, iPhone Photography, The Importance of Professional and Community Involvement, Comp TIATM, Comprehensive Computer Technician, Comp TIATM Network +, LinkedIn for Business, Garfield County High School Bassmaster, Automotive Car Basics and Polyfusion training courses.
Autry also offer full-term programs that run from August to May. The full-term programs offered starting this fall include Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Automotive Technology, Business and Office Services, Clinical Medical Assisting, Collision Repair Technology, Computer Aided Drafting and Design, Computerized Machining (CNC Machining), Construction Technology, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Dental Assisting, Diesel Technology, Early Care and Hospitality, Graphic Arts, Health Careers (only High School students), Information Technology, Medical Front Office, MRI (only adults), Practical Nursing (only adults), Radiography (only adults), Respiratory Care (only adults), Robotics and Electronic Automation, Surgical Technology (only adults), and Welding Technology.
Class times, enrollment and costs vary for all of Autry Technology Center programs. That information, plus a full list of programs can be found at https://autrytech.edu/.
