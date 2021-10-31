ENID, Okla. — Three area sheriffs will discuss job site security and theft prevention at a lunch and learn at Autry Technology Center on Wednesday.
The course will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in The Loft meeting room at Autry and will feature Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink, Alfalfa County Sheriff Rick Wallace and Major County Sheriff Darin Reams.
The course will focus on ways to secure and monitor job sites against theft as well as the processes for reporting theft.
“We might be able to help answer some questions and maybe let (attendees) know some things that we might need when they call and make a report with the Sheriff’s Office,” Rink said.
The course was created in response to feedback from Autry Tech’s Northwest Okla. Contractors Conference held in September.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required as seating is limited. To enroll online, visit https://autrytech.edu, or call (580) 242-2750.
Rink said documenting equipments’ serial and VIN numbers and having video surveillance on-site can help investigations. He also recommended that if a building looks like it was broken into, to call law enforcement before entering to prevent potential evidence tampering.
He added that one of the best ways to keep job sites secure is to be alert. “Be aware of your surroundings. ... Just stay in tune to what’s going on directly around you,” Rink said.
