Autry Technology Center will celebrate local seniors graduating high school with a showcase event on March 31.
Senior Showcase is designed to connect seniors with local industry professionals and resources, and they will spend part of the day at a vendor fair featuring professionals, organizations and higher education entities.
More than 600 graduating seniors from Autry Tech’s 10 partner schools are invited to take part in the event.
“These graduating seniors are the future of the greater Enid workforce,” said Dwight R. Hughes, Autry Technology Center superintendent/CEO, in a news release. “Our mission at Autry Tech is to provide a productive and prepared workforce for employers in Oklahoma and this is an excellent opportunity to reach students in our community as they prepare for the next step.”
The event is focused on ensuring the graduates are prepared for the future, regardless of the path they choose to follow after graduation in May, said Shelby Cottrill, Autry Tech director of marketing.
“Whether these graduating seniors are continuing their education, entering the military or choosing to enter the workforce, we want them to have a plan,” Cottrill said in the release. “If we can help them be better prepared for the future, we have accomplished our goal.”
Autry Tech is coordinating vendors who would like to participate in this new event. Those interested in participating or attending can visit autrytech.edu/seniorshowcasevendor.
