In celebration of 15 years of the Strate Center being in operation, Autry Technology Center will hold a week of celebratory activities May 8-12, 2023.
Free classes, free coworking and a tour of the Strate Center will be open to the public.
"Dr. Jim Strate had a vision for the Strate Center when it opened in 2008 — empower entrepreneurs and create new businesses and jobs in our community," said Dwight R. Hughes, superintendent/CEO of Autry Technology Center. "We are looking forward to celebrating that vision with our community."
The schedule for the week of activities is :
• Monday, May 8, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Business Support Workshop: Meet the Strate Center staff and learn how they can assist you with your business.
• Tuesday, May 9, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Business Planning 101: Learn the importance of a business plan and how it can hep your business succeed. You will receive a business plan template that you can use immediately.
• Wednesday, May 10, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Startup Enid: A monthly meet-up of burgeoning and seasoned entrepreneurs who meet to stay plugged into the entrepreneur community. A local entrepreneur will be featured to share their story.
• Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Five Steps to Getting Your Business Registered: Learn the five steps needed to register your business in Oklahoma.
• Friday, May 12, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Incubator Admission Workshop: Learn the steps to apply for admission to the certified business incubator at the Strate Center for Business Development at Autry.
Also available to the public that week is a 15% discount on a one-year coworking membership, which will only be offered the week of May 8-12.
The Strate Center looks to provide entrepreneurs with business support services and resources that help accelerate the establishment of permanent businesses in the region. While offering multiple different avenues for assisting new entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses, the Business Incubator Program is a prime focus of the Strate Center, as the team looks to strengthen the economic future in Enid and the region.
Services that are available through the Strate Center are the business incubator, coworking space, business startup training, small business assistance, agribusiness, government bid assistance and a contractor plan room.
"We are proud of the success the Strate Center has seen over the 15 years," said Tambi Brown, manager of the Strate Center. "As we look toward the future, our goal is to be the first resource for small business owners or those considering launching their own businesses."
