ENID, Okla. — Because of the reportedly high demand for truck drivers, Enid will serve as a satellite training location for an existing program in Drumright.
Beginning in November, Autry Technology Center is set to offer CDL Truck Driver Training in Enid in partnership with Central Tech, a CareerTech school in Western Oklahoma.
Autry Tech’s first training course begins Nov. 8, with training Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another course is scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2022.
The Central Tech course is the only course in Oklahoma to be PTDI-certified, meeting stringent skill, curriculum and course/program standards. The program uses classroom instruction, range and road driving, as well as practical application of skills used in highway driving.
After 23 days of training, students will be prepared to join the trucking industry.
Upon successful completion of the class/exams and having met all requirements, students earn:
• Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
• Central Tech Truck Driver Training certificate of completion
• PDTI seal of attainment indicating completion of all standards
To learn more about the course, visit www.autrytech.edu/transportation/#CDL-truckdrivertraining or call (580) 242-2750.
