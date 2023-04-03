Autry Technology Center’s Teen Tech Academy will open for enrollment April 24, 2023.
Enrollment will start at 8 a.m.
Teen Tech Academy is a week in June when students who have completed sixth through eighth grades can enroll in a variety of interactive classes, including the outdoors, cooking and baking, robots, computers, construction and welding.
Classes will be 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, during the week of June 5-9 and June 12-16 depending on the session.
Enrollment is online, and classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. A $60 payment is required upon completion of enrollment and includes all supplies and a T-shirt.
Week one’s choices are:
• Autry Tech Italiano with Chef Ryan Simpson. Learn to cook classic Italian favorites, including fresh-baked focaccia, hand-stretched pizza, chocolate dipped cannoli and more.
• Basic Electricity for Fun, Brian Terrell. Students will begin with basic electrical principles and will wire and launch model rockets up to 600 feet in the air. Students will build fun electrical projects they can keep.
• Forensic Science, Lois McCullough. Dive into a scenario of break-ins and interrogations. Learn how to perform fingerprinting, analyze simulated blood patterns, test fabric samples and make plaster casts during a week of investigating this crime scene.
• Glam Camp, Shelia Bell. Students will learn the importance of personal grooming, proper care of nails, hair and skin while delving into the fundamentals of basic make-up application, proper skin care routines, hair styling techniques and nail care. They will learn how to shampoo, blow-dry, curl, flat iron and style hair.
• Welding Basics, Ryland Stonehocker. Learn to fuse, cut, bend and shape metal. This introduction to welding (also known as ARC) is taught by a technical pro, with a focus on safety and proper use of equipment. Students will work on a protect they can take home.
Week two’s (June 12-16) are:
• Autry Tech Italiano with Chef Ryan Simpson. Learn to cook classic Italian favorites, including fresh-baked focaccia, hand-stretched pizza, chocolate dipped cannoli and more.
• Basic Electricity for Fun, Brian Terrell. Students will begin with basic electrical principles and will wire and launch model rockets up to 600 feet in the air. Students will build fun electrical projects they can keep.
• Build-A-Bot, Todd Anderson. Students will design, build and program their own LEGO robots to complete simple tasks, and compete in classroom competitions. Students will explore computer-aided drafting and work with a 3D printer.
• Junior Responder Academy, guest instructors. Have you ever wanted to be a firefighter, police officer, or work on an ambulance growing up? Students will get a chance to practice hands-on skills used by emergency responders, including firefighters, police officers an ambulance workers. Students will go over the equipment and vehicles used by first responders and have an opportunity to put their new skills to work in an educational setting.
To learn more about Teen Tech Academy, visit autrytech.edu/teentech2023.
