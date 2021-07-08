ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center’s new leader has come to Enid as both educational institutions and businesses are “playing catch-up” from the last year and a half.
“Everybody’s trying to make up for lost time, I think,” said Dwight Hughes, Autry Tech’s superintendent and CEO, who officially began his new job overseeing Enid’s only CareerTech center last week.
Since starting his position on July 1, Hughes said the week so far has been “wide-open throttle” getting to know the basics of Autry and its community.
“Just mat it and go as fast as you can go, at mach 2, with your hair on fire,” Hughes said with a laugh and a twinkle in his eye, between taking sips from an OSU Cowboys coffee mug.
Sitting in Autry’s conference room late Tuesday morning, Hughes was nearing the end of several days’ worth of 30-minute “getting to know you” interviews with everyone on Autry’s full-time staff.
He had already met with 70 employees “on their own turf,” he said, with around 30 more to go — and everyone he’s met so far has been both open and helpful.
“I think you have to love people to be in this business (of CareerTech), so I truly have an interest in who they are,” Hughes said.
Before the end of the school year, he had also met with instructors, who don’t work in the summer. Since his hiring announcement in October, Hughes would take leave from his superintendent position at High Plains Technology Center in Woodward, then come to Enid and also have lunches with Autry board members and community leaders.
His predecessor, former Autry CEO Brady McCullough, retired last month after six years in Enid and over 30 years in Oklahoma CareerTech.
Hughes’ professional background has been both upwardly mobile and almost entirely within Oklahoma’s CareerTech system (save for several years he spent working back on the family farm in Freedom). After graduating with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oklahoma State University, Hughes took classes, then taught at Stillwater’s CareerTech site. He then went to Northwest Technology Center in Alva before moving to Woodward in 2008.
Hughes said Autry’s community is twice the size of Woodward’s, where he was assistant superintendent from 2008 to 2011 before being named its superintendent.
He said he wants to figure out where next to take Autry Tech. The school provides 25 training programs to adults and students from 10 partner high schools, as well as safety and leadership courses to the area’s business industry — “the two sides of the hall,” Hughes calls it.
Many of Oklahoma’s CareerTech schools have similar program variety, Hughes said.
“Oklahoma’s unique — and I think the best — in what we do because of that minimum work with high school students to give them that kickstart,” he said.
Autry has begun several new programs and facilities as it recently completed construction and renovation on the campus building’s east side. These include the main building’s renovated culinary program facility and dining hall, the fabrication lab renamed last week for McCullough and a warehouse facility for new diesel technology and CNC machining programs.
An intended aviation mechanical program hasn’t begun yet at a new facility on Van Buren as Autry gathers equipment, spokesperson Mandy Mayberry said, though an engineering program began in the building at 1802 N. Van Buren last June.
Hughes said he and Autry’s board of education members also need to figure out what to do with the school district’s recently acquired several hundred acres of land surrounding the main campus.
“To me,” he said, “the sky’s the limit.”
