ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center’s on-ice culinary arts program is coming back on the menu at the right time, its new instructors say.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset, more and more lower-level food service workers — by the recent stresses of job insecurity and low or unreliable wages — have left the demanding industry, instructor Ryan Simpson said.
Dining out, which had seen a decline, also has now resurged in popularity with the mass distribution of the various COVID vaccines and previously reported decline in new cases, fellow instructor Kelly Holder added.
“There is a huge vacuum right now that needs to be filled,” Holder said.
The program is now full, according to Autry, with two half-day sections each of 18 students ready to learn the in’s and out’s of the hospitality industry in the career center’s newly renovated professional kitchen.
Holder said a lot more people want to learn to cook professionally — like they see in their favorite cooking TV shows such as “Chopped,” “Top Chef” and “The Great British Bake-Off.”
“It’s kind of like watching the Olympics (and thinking), ‘Hey, I could stick that landing,’” she said.
Simpson, who for 12 years has worked more in savory dishes in restaurant upper management, said he thinks the program filled up fast “because people love cooking, and they like to be around food.”
Autry’s culinary courses begin again this fall after the program spent three years in limbo while the kitchen and adjoining cafeteria were being built.
Autry is awaiting a final run-through for occupancy permitting in both spaces.
Cafe Blú — which, true to its name, is awash in royal blue lighting, furniture and decor — will include on-campus cafeteria-style, executive and outdoor dining options, as well as a food truck, grab-and-go and opportunities for evening receptions. It will include a snack bar, a pizza oven, outdoor grills and a business conference room.
The school also recently received new equipment for the kitchen, including state-of-the-art professional ovens and still-unopened boxes of cooking utensils, which the instructors will test before students arrive for first day of class this fall.
Holder and Simpson already have received their classic and crisp white chef uniforms — with their names embroidered in blue, as well.
After joining Autry’s faculty in April, the two began cooking up the revamped culinary arts curriculum, which was put on hold in 2018 as the entire facility underwent renovations.
“(Teaching is) just one of those things that gets in your blood, and being with the students is absolutely amazing,” said Holder, who also taught culinary arts at a career center in South Carolina and has more than 20 years of baking and culinary experience.
Students, too, will get to eat their own food, Simpson said, before dispelling some misconceptions about the program.
“Maybe they just think they’ll get to eat all the time — that’s not the case,” he said. “One of our biggest focuses is going to be not only will you learn how to cook in here … but how to be a hospitality professional.”
Instead, he and Holder will spend the first several days teaching kitchen health safety and sanitation.
They’ll then move on to simple cooking procedures like how to safely and ergonomically hold a knife — by gripping the back of the blade with two fingers.
“Because most people don’t know how to do it properly,” Simpson said. “It’s only something you notice if you have to do it for multiple hours in a day.”
Once the year-long program completes its first cycle, Holder said the kitchen would be split for beginners and advanced students.
