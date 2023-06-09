ENID, Okla. — A group of teenage cooks, electricians, forensic scientists, stylists and welders will finish their training at Autry Technology Center on Friday, June 9, 2023.
For two weeks each summer, local middle schoolers join Autry Technology Center for Teen Tech Academy. Teen Tech hosts seven classes over the two-week span of the camp that allow teens to explore a future career path of their interest.
“It’s a great way to expose middle school students to the opportunities we have at Autry Tech,” Shelby Cottrill, director of marketing, said.
Next week, June 12-16, a new group of teens will join Autry Technology Center for the following classes:
• Junior Responder Academy still has spots available for teens interested in pursuing a career as a first responder. Teens explore the duties of firefighters, police officers and emergency medical services workers through hands-on experience lead by guest instructors. Equipment and vehicles used by first responders will be available for teens to view. The class will be 8-11:30 a.m. Registration is $60, and teens receive a T-shirt and all necessary class supplies with registration.
• Autry Tech Italiano! is full for the second week. Chef Ryan Simpson will lead a week-long Italian cuisine cooking class. Simpson will cover key steps for classic Italian favorites including fresh baked focaccia, hand-stretched pizza, chocolate dipped cannoli and more. This class also offered a section in week one.
• Brian Terrell hosts Basic Electricity for Fun, which teaches students the basics of electrical principles and safely wiring electrical circuits. After mastering the basics, students wire and launch model rockets up to 600 feet in the air. This class offered a section in week one and is full for week two.
• Build-A-Bot with Todd Anderson teaches teens how to bring their ideas and designs to life. Teens will build their own LEGO robots that can complete simple tasks, solve real-world challenges and compete in classroom competitions. The class will explore computer-aided drafting and 3D printing. This class is full.
All classes will be 8-11:30 a.m.
Three classes concluded their time at Teen Tech on Friday.
Students investigated the mystery of the Vending Machine Caper in Forensic Science hosted by Lois McCullough. The class taught students how to investigate break-ins through interrogations, fingerprinting, analyzing simulated blood patterns, testing fabric samples, plastering casts and more.
Shelia Bell brought Glam Camp to week one of Teen Tech. Teens explored the beauty industry through learning the importance of personal grooming and proper care of nails, hair and skin. Teens learned the basics of makeup application, skin care routines, hair styling techniques and nail care. They learned to shampoo, blow dry and flat iron hair. This class will not return for week two of Teen Tech.
Welding Basics with Ryland Stonehocker taught teens to fuse, cut, bend and shape metal. Stonehocker’s class focused on safety and taught an introduction to welding known as ARC. Students welded projects they could take home in memory of Teen Tech.
Autry Technology Center offers more than 25 career programs and a variety of evening and weekend short-term courses and certifications for many career fields. Teen Tech gives middle schoolers a glimpse of what Autry Technology Center has to offer.
“They get an intro to hands-on activities and programs on our campus during Teen Tech, which hopefully plants the seed for them to return as a full-time student when they are a junior or senior in high school,” Cottrill said.
