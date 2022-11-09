Autry Technology Center is sponsoring the Hometown Holidays Gingerbread House Contest.
Residents are encouraged to participate with their own festive gingerbread creation.
“This is a great way to bring the Christmas spirit to our local community,” said Autry Technology Center Culinary Arts instructor Chef Kelly Holder. “We are looking forward to seeing creativity from our submissions.”
Gingerbread house drop off will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13, with viewing open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. Winners will be chosen in the children’s division, grand champion and people’s choice. Prizes will be awarded based on appearance, technique, skill, creativity and difficulty. Ribbons will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Rules for the contest include:
• One house per participant or group.
• Gingerbread must be made from scratch. No premade kits can be used, and all decorations must be 100% edible.
• The house does not have to be strictly a house. Such things as barns, cars, sleighs and carousels are allowed.
• All houses must be placed on a half-inch or three-quarters of an in base, no larger than 18 inches by 18 inches with no legs. It can be made from plywood, cardboard or any sturdy material.
• Base should be completely covered, and the yard of the home should be decorated.
• No electrical or moving parts including lights.
• All construction of the house must be done offsite. Only minor repairs can be made during drop off.
Questions about the contest can be directed to Holder at kholder@autrytech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.