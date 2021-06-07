ENID, Okla. — A new lab at Autry Technology Center will be named for the school’s retiring superintendent later this month.
Autry Tech will host a retirement celebration 4-6 p.m. June 29 for Superintendent/CEO Brady McCullough and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the McCullough Lab and new construction.
The McCullough Lab is a high-tech, materials fabrication lab featuring design, prototyping and light production resources for district members. The lab has two main spaces: the Rapid Prototyping Center and a production floor with zones for metal, wood and soft goods.
McCullough is retiring from his position after six years at Autry Tech. McCullough has spearheaded several new initiatives, including the purchase of a new training facility at 1802 N. Van Buren, new construction on the east end of the main campus for a diesel technology program, a CNC machine program and a fabrication lab, as well as the renovation of the culinary arts classroom to create a state-of-the-art training facility. His career with the Oklahoma CareerTech system spans more than three decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.