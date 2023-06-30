ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center is partnering with local Air Force, Army and Marine recruiting offices to provide an Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery prep course for potential military service candidates.
This aptitude test is required for anyone entering the military. The results of this test help the Department of Defense determine which branch of service and what jobs would be a good fit for a candidate.
“At Autry Tech, we understand the value of quality training in the military starts with a solid foundation for individuals who are looking to pursue a career in the armed forces,” said Mandy Mayberry, chief communications and engagement officer.
Classes will begin Monday, July 10, 2023, and be held on Monday and Thursday evenings through July 27. A second ASVAB prep class will be held Oct. 30-Nov. 15.
This course is designed to give military recruits the opportunity to improve their ASVAB aptitude score and broaden job options.
“Our ASVAB prep course is specifically tailored to empower individuals looking to pursue a career in the armed forces,” said Ryan Zaloudek, workforce development project coordinator.
The Air Force has committed to provide funding to offer this course at no cost for attendees, giving students the opportunity to take multiple practice exams and have one-on-one instruction in areas of improvement.
Enrollment is open for both sessions. Registration through Autry Tech or a local military recruiter is required. To learn more about the ASVAB prep course or to enroll online, go to autrytech.edu.
