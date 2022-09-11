ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center is hosting the Northwest Oklahoma Contractors Conference at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23, 2022, at Stride Bank Center.
“We invite commercial contractors from all stages of a job site to connect with state and regional vendors at our first-ever contractors trade show,” said Ryan Zaloudek, Autry Technology Center project coordinator. “This is an industry-only event geared toward connecting you with resources and equipment to get the job done right. Our goal is for you to have access to solutions that can help your business operate efficiently, successfully and profitably.”
The event has expanded from the previous year, adding a trade show component in the morning and afternoon. The trade show will be open 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in the Stride Bank Center arena and is available at no charge.
Sponsors are Four J’s Tire Service, Hotsy of Oklahoma, American Subcontractors Association of Oklahoma, Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment, Elliott Electric Supply, Innovative Sales Advisors, Security National Bank, Stride Bank and Tinker Federal Credit Union.
The contractors luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom, with feature keynote speaker Per Bylund discussing “How to Safeguard Your Business from Inflation.” Bylund is an associate professor of entrepreneurship at Oklahoma State University. He previously held faculty positions at Baylor University and the University of Missouri. He is the author and editor of six books, has experience founding several startups and writes for Entrepreneur magazine.
The luncheon event also will feature opening speaker Mark A. Warman, a personal injury defense attorney. He has more than 25 years’ experience and currently is an adjunct settlement judge for Tulsa County.
Tickets for the luncheon are $20 and can be purchased online at https://autrytech.edu/contrac torsconference/.
