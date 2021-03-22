Autry Technology Center has named three students as the March Students of the Month. These students were selected based on their performance in and out of the classroom as students, role models and future professionals.
Kirsten Maly is a first-year high school student in the cosmetology program at Autry Tech. She is a junior at Garber High School, where she shows pigs and plays softball. Maly said she plans to work through college with her cosmetology license after graduating high school in 2022.
Ashley McConnell is a second-year adult student in the business management and entrepreneurship program at Autry. Her focus is medical office. McConnell competed in the BPA State Spring Leadership Conference in Medical Terminology, where she placed third. She was also recently hired at St. Mary’s Family Medicine clinic where she will complete her program through supervised work experience.
Jeri Pepe is an adult student in the surgical technology program at Autry. She completed the Culinary Arts program in the past but chose to return and pursue a career in the medical field.
Pepe is currently completing the clinical portion of her curriculum at Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center and is on track to complete the program in summer 2021. She then plans to take her certification exam and pursue a career as a surgical technologist.
