Autry Technology Center will host Signing Day 2021 for new students next month.
On May 12, newly accepted Autry Tech students starting classes this fall will confirm their enrollment, tour their new classrooms and meet their instructors for the next school year.
The signing day ceremony and activities will begin every 30 minutes starting at 3:30 p.m. in the lectorium at Autry.
“These students are taking the first step to closing the skills gap in Oklahoma,” Autry Superintendent Brady McCullough said in a press release. “They play an important role in the future of our economy and we want to recognize them and celebrate their commitment on Signing Day.”
Students are asked to sign up for a time slot at autrytech.edu/signingday2021 in order to prevent large gatherings.
Each accepted student can bring one guest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.