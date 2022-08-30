ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center will offer an active-shooter training session Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that will focus on the response options people involved have.
The training, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” will be 6-8 p.m. at Autry Tech. It is being conducted in partnership with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Enid-area law enforcement agencies.
The course provides strategies, guidance and a plan for surviving an active shooter event. The course is designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004. Topics to be discussed include the history and prevalence of active-shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and considerations for conducting drills.
Attendees will gain a better understanding of law enforcement and first responder response scenarios. They also will earn tools that can save their life and the lives of those around them during this free, two-hour training. The event is open to the public.
To enroll or for more information, go online to autrytech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
