ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center is cultivating a future of educated childcare workers.
Nearly 800 students will flood the halls of Autry Tech on Aug. 17, 2023, as its full-time programs begin. Among a variety of programs, the center’s early care and education program stands out.
“Students in the early care and education program create lesson plans that provide fun and instructional activities for children,” said Rachel Snider, director of student services. “Students that complete this program work with children ages infant to 5 years old in community early care and education centers and local elementary schools.”
Early influences are ingrained in the minds of many — most adults still recall the names and faces of their preschool teachers, babysitters and daycare managers. Because of the lifelong impact early experiences have on children, educated caretakers matter.
Autry Tech is not the end of a rewarding career in childcare but the beginning for many. The early care and education program details child development, health, safety and nutrition in a context that applies to childcare.
The class is conducted by master instructor Tammy Conway, who has taught at Autry since 2001. Conway’s course is tailored to empower those pursuing a career in early care and education and teaches students to help children explore their interests and talents, develop independence, build self-esteem and get along with other children.
Careers such as early care and education entry-level teacher, teacher’s assistant, master teacher or early care and education director are a few of the directions students can go after graduating the program. The program, which currently is open for enrollment, is accredited through Oklahoma Board of Career and Technology Education and Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Autry’s full-time programs are available to adults and high school juniors and seniors. The programs mimic a regular school year and run from August through May. In-district high schoolers can attend a full-time program free of tuition upon acceptance.
The Autry Scholarship is available to recent high school graduates who live in the Autry district, or lived in the Autry district during their senior year in high school, and meet enrollment guidelines. Students may attend during any or all the three years immediately following high school graduation.
To enroll, go to autrytech.edu.
