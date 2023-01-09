Autry Technology Center has named three students as the January Students of the Month. These students were selected based on their performance in and out of the classroom as students, role models and future professionals.
Cortney Brown is a first-year high school student in the construction technology program. He also is a home-schooled junior through Abeka Academy.
Brown is active in SkillsUSA and the Autry Tech Chess Club, represents the construction technology program as an Autry professional representative. He also mows yards for his elderly neighbors and mentors younger home-schooled children.
“During the short time that I have known Cortney, he has demonstrated what it means to be an outstanding student,” said Jeff Clark, Autry Tech construction technology instructor. "Nothing has been easy for Cortney as he has definitely faced adversity while attending Autry Tech; however, his attitude has always remained positive toward the school, faculty and students.”
After completing his program at Autry Tech, Brown hopes to work for a construction company before eventually owning his own business.
Mercedes Terrazas is a first-year adult student in the dental assisting program. She is the first generation in her family to further her education beyond high school.
Terrazas chose to attend Autry Tech because she felt it was a great opportunity to further her education while utilizing the Autry scholarship. She works at Enid Eye in the morning and attends Autry Tech in the afternoon.
“She is a very sweet, kind, young women. She is always willing to assist me when needed and is great with assisting her classmates," said Traci Gosney, Autry Tech dental assisting instructor.
Terrazas’ future plans are to complete the dental assisting program and look into the surgical technology program where she can combine her education for a career in oral surgery.
Hendrik Widener is a first-year high school student in the business and office services program. He is a senior at Waukomis High School, where he is the treasurer of student council and plays trombone in the band. He serves as vice president for Autry Tech’s Business Professionals of America afternoon chapter.
Widener chose Autry Tech because of the opportunities it offers for a trade-based, hands-on education while still allowing him to pursue his education at Waukomis High School and Northern Oklahoma College.
“Hendrik has maintained excellent (near perfect) attendance and grades the first semester,” said Penny Guthrie, Autry Tech business and office services instructor. "His work ethic and drive to learn and grow is consistently strong. A quality that shines about Hendrik is how humble he is about his talents and skills."
His future plans are to complete the business and office services program, attend college and study history. He is currently undecided if he will attend law school to pursue a career in the legal profession or if he will continue his history studies for a career as a professor.
