ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center has received a $22,500 grant for its computerized machining program.
“We are really excited about this grant and our manufacturing programs,” said Mandy Mayberry, director of communications, marketing and recruiting for Autry Tech.
The Gene Haas Foundation awarded Autry Tech the grant for scholarships and student competition teams for the program.
The foundation expanded its mission to include support for manufacturing training programs throughout North America and beyond due to the growing need for skilled manufacturing employees.
By providing scholarship grants, sponsoring individual and team CNC competitions, and partnering with the best CNC training programs in the world, the foundation helps expand the availability of high-quality manufacturing technology training worldwide.
The Gene Haas Foundation donates millions of dollars every year to manufacturing education and the community, totaling more than $120 million since its inception.
“We are extremely grateful for the support from the Gene Haas Foundation,” said Jeremiah Reschke, Autry Tech computerized machining instructor. “These funds will help our high school students with scholarships and opportunities to participate in contests across the state.”
The program is in its second full year at Autry Tech. The program is open to high school and adult students. To learn more about the program or to apply online, visit autrytech.edu.
