ENID, Okla. — Two Autry Technology Center officials recently were part of a group presenting workforce development goals to members of the Oklahoma Legislature.
Dwight Hughes, Autry Tech superintendent/CEO, and Mandy Mayberry, director of communications, marketing and recruiting, took part in a year-long town hall process through Oklahoma Academy for State Goals, focusing on work-force development and critical operational needs in the state.
The group's full report, including 24 town hall consensus recommendations, were discussed with legislators at the Legislators’ Welcome Reception, held Feb. 7 at Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
“This was a fabulous opportunity to meet with legislators and to encourage them to act on the top priority recommendations.”
Oklahoma Academy for State Goals is dedicated to cultivating an informed, engaged citizenry, through providing people with information on public policy issues facing the state.
The academy was founded in 1967 by Gov. Henry Bellmon, who sought to engage Oklahomans in the development of public policy. The town hall model was adopted in 2001.
“Superintendent Hughes and I were honored to take part in the town hall process,” Mayberry said.
Hughes recently was dded to the Oklahoma Academy of State Goals board and the Legislative Reception Committee.
The top five recommendations presented to lawmakers were:
• The workplace is moving in a more technological direction. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on all forms of commerce has accelerated this trend. The town hall believes Oklahoma’s infrastructure does not support this new workplace model. It recommends the development of an accessible and affordable WIFI/broadband infrastructure for remote workers. This is an essential tool for Oklahoma’s workforce, whether those workers are employed for in-state or out-of-state companies. The town hall also recommends money be spent in smart, targeted investments. Infrastructure deficiencies are not just a rural issue, urban areas also are affected by the lack of high-speed broadband.
• To lessen the skills gaps in Oklahoma, the town hall recommends post-secondary institutions identify what skills are in demand and establish a consistent statewide skills-based assessment. Data must be collected and reviewed, and educational programming to fill skills gaps should be data driven to guide growth and direction. It is necessary that data sources include district reports of the workforce needs. Post-secondary institutions must be flexible in utilizing data to ensure policies meet workforce demands. Post-secondary institutions should endeavor to communicate with employers to assist with identifying what skills need to be integrated into the curriculum.
• The town hall recommends greater coordination in strengthening Oklahoma’s workforce. Those leading existing efforts must form collaboration to achieve this goal. Overall, there are many programs in little niches of Oklahoma, but there is not statewide connection, collaboration nor communication. Addressing these issues through coordination and support would allow the state to provide more comprehensive and consistent information to potential businesses.
• The town hall recommends the relationship between Oklahoma elected officials and tribal governments must be strengthened. The state of Oklahoma must acknowledge that the past rhetoric and posture is unsustainable and pursue a reset in intergovernmental relations with Native American tribes. It is imperative that an attitude of respect be shown to the sovereign tribal nations. Oklahoma must acknowledge the great impact Native American tribes have had on our history and culture, and affirm a willingness to both strengthen and expand the collaborations and partnerships with all tribes, not just the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Tribes.
• As of 2021 in Oklahoma, the average ratio for student-to-school counselors is 411-to-1, far higher than the American School Counselor Association’s recommendation of 250-to-1. The impact school counselors have on students — or lack thereof — is easiest to understand in the high school context, where students face an array of choices about what comes after high school. Without knowing their options, students may bypass the best path forward, or simply make no choice at all. The town hall recommends the student-to-school counselor ratio in Oklahoma be reduced to increase the educational outcomes of our students.
More information on the report is available at www.okacademy.org under the library tab.
