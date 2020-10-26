The Autry Technology Center Board of Education voted unanimously today to hire Dwight Hughes as the district’s new superintendent beginning July 1.
“The board committed itself to finding a leader who shares our passion and commitment to continue making Autry Tech a top Career Tech Center in the state,” said Martie Oyler, Search Committee Chair for Autry Tech Board of Education. “While we received many quality applications, it was clear Dwight Hughes shares our passion and commitment and has the experience needed to lead our district forward.”
Dwight R. Hughes is currently serving as superintendent/CEO for High Plains Technology Center in Woodward. Hughes will be at Autry Tech over the next several months as he transitions to the superintendent role.
“I am very honored to be named the sixth Superintendent/ CEO of Autry Technology Center and look forward to building on its incredible history,” Hughes said. “Autry Tech consistently ranks as one of the top CareerTechs in the state, and I look forward to putting my experience to work as we continue to offer innovative programs to improve the area’s economy.”
Autry Tech staff will have an exclusive opportunity to warmly welcome Dwight Hughes virtually today, Monday, October 26. Autry Tech will host a reception for Hughes open to the community at a later date.
Hughes started his career teaching drafting at Indian Meridian Vo-Tech School, which later became Meridian Technology Center, for two years before being named the Administrative Intern. After serving as intern, Hughes continued his career as Director of Daytime & Full-Time Adult Programs. Hughes was then named Assistant Superintendent at Northwest Technology Center for 8 years before moving to High Plains Technology Center as Deputy Superintendent which included vision building and implementation with all Directors and Full-time instructors preceding his responsibilities as superintendent of HPTC, where he has been since 2011. During his 29 years of Career Tech experience, he has worked in all the major divisions of a technology center.
Growing up in rural Oklahoma, Dwight graduated as the valedictorian from Freedom High School. He attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University for two years before transferring to Oklahoma State University and completing a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree.
“Hughes’ experience with the Career Tech system and balancing a career with community involvement, was important to the Autry Tech board, as well as the community’s desire that our next superintendent be a present, accessible, visible and active member of our community,” Oyler said.
Hughes serves as a director on the Oklahoma Career Tech Foundation Board, National Council of Local Administrators Board (NCLA), Oklahoma CareerTech Advisory Council (CTAC), Woodward Industrial Foundation Board, Woodward Chamber of Commerce Community Foundation Board, NW Oklahoma Red Cross Board, Member of Leadership Oklahoma Class XXIII and is a Lifetime member of the Northwest Technology Center Foundation.
“We heard from district staff and the community through the search process and knew as a board that it was important to find a leader to continue leading Autry Tech’s visions as The Workforce Capital. We believe Autry Tech has many great successes to come; and we owe it to our community to continue our mission providing a productive and prepared workforce for employers in Oklahoma,” she said.
Autry Technology Center has been a part of the Enid community since 1967 and is one of 29 CareerTech schools across Oklahoma. The center has more than 25 career programs and offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses and certifications for many diverse career fields. Autry serves nearly 16,000 individuals each year, including many area employees who receive training through the Business and Industry Services Department that works with over 500 local businesses each year.
