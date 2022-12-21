Haylie Cates, Alison Gutierrez and Liliana Casillas were named Students for the Month for December at Autry Technology Center.
Cates is a second-year adult student in the cosmetology program. She graduated from Epic Charter Schools in 2022. She began the cosmetology program as a high school student in 2021 and now is attending all day to finish this month.
Cates is active in SkillsUSA and has perfect attendance at Autry Tech this year.
“She is an exemplary student and goes above and beyond in all she does,” said Shelia Bell, Autry Tech cosmetology instructor. After completing her program at Autry Tech, Cates hopes to become a cosmetologist in Enid.
Gutierrez is a first-year adult student in the clinical medical assisting program. She is the first generation in her family to further her education beyond high school.
She said the clinical medical assisting program would give her a foundation in the health care field.
“Alison is a natural leader with characteristics that make her a good student and excellent medical assistant,” said Rocio Guzman-Lopez, Autry Tech clinical medical assisting instructor. Gutierrez’s futureplans are to complete the program, work in the field for a couple of years and then work toward either a BSN or RN degree.
Casillas is a first-year high school student in the medical front office program. She is a senior at Enid High School and took the health careers program during her junior year. She also works part time at T.J. Maxx.
“Liliana possesses the compassionate attitude and multitasking skills necessary to work in a medical front office,” said Tera Davis, Autry Tech medical front office instructor.
After high school, Casillas wants to get her associate’s degree from Northern Oklahoma College.
