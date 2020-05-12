ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center is aiming to help people who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 shutdown train for new careers through the center's Industrial Maintenance Technician course.
The skills gap deficit is 34% for those with an associate’s degree, certificate, credential or some college study, according to an analysis for Western Oklahoma, at Oklahomaworks.gov, that compares 2019 educational attainment with what is expected to be needed for jobs in 2025.
In order to address that gap, Autry Tech worked with more than 10 local industry partners to identify the need for more trained industrial maintenance technicians.
“We know a lot of people are looking for a new career path right now, and we are prepared to help them find it,” said Autry Tech Superintendent/CEO Brady McCullough. “The Industrial and Mechanical Technology program is a tremendous opportunity to gain 12 months of hands-on training for careers that are in demand right here in our community.”
Currently, there are almost 4,700 open jobs in Oklahoma for industrial machinery mechanics, with a median hourly wage of $23.66, according to an Autry Tech press release. The number of open jobs is expected to grow to more than 5,500 by 2028.
The Industrial and Mechanical Technology program, set to begin June 1, is the first to launch at Autry Tech’s new property at 1802 N. Van Buren in Enid. The adult-only course is designed to train technicians to install, repair and maintain commercial or industrial machinery in buildings, a plant or a manufacturing setting. Technicians also ensure all machines function properly through troubleshooting and preventative maintenance service.
Classes for the 12-month program are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tuition for in-district students is $1,840. Financial aid options are available for qualified students.
Applications for the Industrial and Mechanical Technology program are available now and due by May 29. For information about the program or to apply, go to autrytech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.