Autry Technology Center will host the Entrepreneurs Inspire Business Bootcamp beginning Oct. 22. It will consist of five sessions of a workshop series meant to aid those looking to start a business, expand their business or operate a small business.
Classes will be held at Autry Tech, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays with focuses on business basics, marketing, financials, business plans and putting it all together. The series is $150 and there are scholarships available for Autry Tech, NOC and NWOSU students as well as members of the military, according to a press release.
It is a series that has been active for around 10 years, said Tambi Brown, Strate Center manager. There have been several people who attended the boot camp and then went on to open their own businesses. She said the program has evolved over the years, and now includes sessions with speakers who share their personal experiences in the world of owning a business.
"We put this together and structure it in a way that people who come to the Strate Center looking for entrepreneur help, that it can give them an overview," Brown said. "Most people that sign up are looking for that basic, entry level knowledge that we can provide them."
“We know entrepreneurship is alive and well in our community,” said Meredith Westfahl, Autry Tech small business management specialist. “I’m so proud that we are able to offer resources and programming that aids job creation and helps to grow the opportunities right here in Northwest Oklahoma.”
The first week will cover business basics, which will include a local attorney speaking on business law. It also will cover legal and tax foundation. There also will be a week on marketing; a week on finance, including how to manage your small business finances and includes a guest panel of funding sources; a week that will cover the overview of building a business plan; and a final week of putting it all together and making sure a small business is strong and protected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.