ENID, Okla. — Three members of Autry Technology Center Health Occupation Students of America are competing in the HOSA state contest in community awareness.
The three contestants are senior Karis Stewart, junior Jazlyn Aguilar and senior Madi Brandon. They all are in high school and attend Autry health occupations classes for half a day.
“The contest is a good way to get into the health community,” Brandon said.
Stewart agreed.
“This is a way for us to expand our comfort zone, and we are excited about the opportunity,” she said.
The students chose the low blood supply at Oklahoma Blood Institute as the theme of their contest entry.
The points they stressed:
• The stock of blood is currently at a one- to two-day supply, which is below the four- to five-day secure level.
• There is no substitute for blood, so the shortage is dangerous for the community.
• Every two seconds someone is in need of blood.
• OBI is low on red blood cells and platelets.
• Oklahoma has a blood shortage, and American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis.
The students were involved in the health careers fall blood drive at Autry. Their goal was 80 donations and they hit 120 donations. There will also be a spring blood drive.
“You never know when you might get into a bad situation and your family may need blood,” Aguilar said.
They plan to make a video about the blood issue and to put a poster on social media, along with taking flyers to local businesses and volunteering at blood drives.
All three students plan a career in the health field. Stewart and Brandon want to be neonatal nurses, and Aguilar wants to be an athletic trainer.
Their Autry teacher is Lois McCullough who also is an RN at The Commons. They said McCullough is invested in health and has shared her experiences, answers all their questions and makes sure they understand.
“Learning the skills and taking it one step farther to a state contest is a win-win and pretty cool for them to do,” said Shelby Cottrill, Autry director of marketing.
OBI leaders say the blood supply is dangerously low. The winter weather has caused canceled appointments and rescheduling of blood drives.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate, and blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be donated as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities.
Donors are encouraged to make appointments online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. The Enid Donor Center is at 301 E. Cherokee. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
