ENID, Okla. — Students from two Autry Technology Center programs squeezed in their daily workout as they spent several hours Friday afternoon loading and delivering more than 4 tons of food that’d been raised for Autry’s donation drive.
From Nov. 11 to Dec. 3, the entire CareerTech center raised 4.08 tons — or nearly 8,200 pounds — of non-perishable foods, canned goods and cooking ingredients during this year’s schoolwide event benefiting Our Daily Bread.
Students in Autry’s 25 full-time programs took part in the annual “friendly competition” to raise the most donations.
This year’s total was a record amount, according to Autry.
Superintendent/CEO Dwight Hughes said Autry’s full-time programs director, Janet Strate, had told him the school had raised over 4 tons.
“And I thought she misspoke,” Hughes said.
Autry’s radiography and automotive technology program classes raised the most donations, so students in the two classes were on hand Friday to pack all the food and bring it to Enid’s longtime soup kitchen.
The radiography program collected 14,384 ounces to win the morning-class contest, while automotive students collected 41,263 ounces to take home the p.m. honors, according to Autry.
Outside the center’s main entrance, students and staff tossed bags of all-purpose flour, sugar, rice and other non-perishable food items to Autry’s administrative intern, Ray Wilkinson, who then would place them on a tractor trailer bed towed up to a truck.
Standing atop the trailer bed, Wilkinson told students to get in a single-file line to hand down the industrial-sized food cans to put inside a nearby portable trailer.
“You guys know what a fire brigade is?” he asked them.
Hughes himself soon joined the assembly line to pass more bags to Wilkinson.
“To me, that’s what this time of the year is about anyway,” Hughes said. “The kids did all the work.”
Daniel Miranda, an Autry professional representative of the automotive technology program, led the charge in collecting the most pounds of food for his class — and for the entire school.
Miranda, an Enid High School senior, would spend much of his wages from his shifts at El Patio on canned goods from Walmart. He had to bring his truck to the school’s automotive tech facility three or four times to drop off all the food.
“I really couldn’t tell you how much I brought,” Miranda said Friday. “That’s what I was thinking — ‘why not?’ It’s for the good of people, and that’s it.”
The team continued their fire brigade in the stock room on the back side of Our Daily Bread, at 616 W. Randolph.
Our Daily Bread’s director, Deacon Val Ross, lifted the bags off the truck bed before handing them off to several radiography students, who then passed them down into the pantry room.
“Ain’t no workout for me tonight,” Ross said, as he handed bag after bag of flour to student Kalee Herbert. “At least not until the medicine ball.”
He said food stored in the pantry — used to prepare hundreds of daily meals for visitors Monday through Friday — also would be shared with all the other local food agencies, including RSVP of Enid, Wheatheart Nutrition and Salvation Army.
“The more stuff we can give away, the more it comes through the door,” Ross said. “That’s the way God works in this place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.