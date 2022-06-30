Autry Technology Center students were among the state SkillsUSA members who won awards recently at the 58th National Leadership and Skills conference in Atlanta.
State students won 74 medals — 38 gold, 22 silver and 14 bronze — placing second in the nation for number of medals earned, said Emily Goff, state adviser with Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.
Autry Tech students receiving awards were: Lilian Kaiser, Benjamin Buller and Ryan Robinson, College Gold Medal in Promotional Bulletin Board; and Waukomis resident Kymbri Kobs, College Silver Medal in Advertising Design.
In addition to those who competed, Autry Tech's Abby Vandiver was elected a national postsecondary officer for the 2022-23 school year.
SkillsUSA is one of CareerTech’s seven student organizations and is focused around trade and industrial education. The other six student organizations are Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, focused on family and consumer sciences education; FFA, agricultural education; DECA, marketing education; HOSA, health careers education; Business Professionals of America, business and information technology education; and Technology Student Association, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Oklahoma had 177 competitors, placing the state in the top 10 for number of students competing.
“The state of Oklahoma should be proud of the students and advisers who participated in the SkillsUSA National Conference. The students did a fantastic job demonstrating their skills and abilities learned in their chosen career and technology education fields,” Goff said. “Our amazing instructors and advisers provided professional guidance and support to the students setting the pathway to success. It’s clear with 74 Oklahoma medalists during SkillsUSA National Competition our students were motivated and prepared to compete at the national level.”
Gordon Cooper Technology Center was one of the 24 schools in the country to be named a Models in Excellence school. The award recognizes schools for integrating personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities and is the highest honor a SkillsUSA chapter can earn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.