Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Much of central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 703 PM CDT, In areas of heavy rain, minor flooding will occur. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Stillwater, Shawnee, Ponca City, Del City, El Reno, Chickasha, Guthrie, Cushing, Newcastle, Blanchard, Seminole, Tecumseh, Perry, Chandler and Yukon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&