Autry Technology Center will host its annual signing day on Wednesday, May 11, when newly accepted students for fall 2022 will confirm their enrollment and meet their instructors for the next school year.

The 2022 signing day ceremony and activities will begin every 30 minutes starting at 3:30 p.m. in the lectorium at Autry Tech.

Students will have the chance to meet their instructors, tour their new classrooms and learn of the upcoming school year’s events.

“These students are taking the first step to closing the skills gap in Oklahoma,” said Autry Tech Superintendent/CEO Dwight R. Hughes. “They play an important role in the future of our economy and community. We are excited to recognize them and celebrate their commitment on Signing Day.”

Students are asked to sign up for a time slot at autrytech.edu/signingday2022

