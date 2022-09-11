Autry Technology Center is set to host the Northwest Oklahoma Contractors Conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Stride Bank Center.
The event is sponsored by Four J’s Tire Service, Hotsy of Oklahoma, American Subcontractors Association of Oklahoma, Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment, Elliott Electric Supply, Innovative Sales Advisors, Security National Bank, Stride Bank and Tinker Federal Credit Union.
The event has expanded from the previous year, adding a trade show component in the morning and afternoon. The trade show will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. in the Stride Bank Center arena and is available at no charge.
“We invite commercial contractors from all stages of a job site to connect with state and regional vendors at our first-ever Contractors Trade Show,” said Ryan Zaloudek, Autry Technology Center project coordinator. “This is an industry-only event geared toward connecting you with resources and equipment to get the job done right. Our goal is for you to have access to solutions that can help your business operate efficiently, successfully, and profitably.”
The Contractors Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom and feature keynote speaker Dr. Per Bylund discussion “How to Safeguard Your Business from Inflation.”
Bylund is an associate professor of entrepreneurship and Johnny D. Pope Chair and Records-Johnston Professor in the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University. He has previously held faculty positions at Baylor University and the University of Missouri. Bylund’s research focuses on entrepreneurial value creation and economic growth, regulations, and Austrian economics, and he is the author and editor of six books. He also has experience founding several startups and writes for Entrepreneur magazine.
The luncheon event will also feature opening speaker Personal Injury Defense Attorney Mark Warman, who has more than 25 years’ experience in his primary areas of practice of personal injury defense and bad faith litigation. He has spoken to insurance companies on Oklahoma insurance law, trial work, and bad faith litigation. Warman earned his B.A. degree from Washington State University and his J.D. degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law. He is a member of Oklahoma and American bar associations, the Defense Research Institute, and the Missouri Bar. Warman currently is an adjunct settlement judge for Tulsa County.
Tickets for the luncheon are $20.00 and can be purchased online at https://autrytech.edu/contractorsconference/.
Autry Technology Center has been a part of the Enid community since 1967 and is one of 29 CareerTech schools across Oklahoma. The center has more than 25 career programs and offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses and certifications for many diverse career fields. Autry Tech serves nearly 16,000 individuals each year, including many area employees who receive training through the Workforce Development Department that works with over 500 local businesses each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.