Autry Technology Center has named Geraldyne Vega, Chloe Van Meter and Madison Kehemund as April Students of the Month.
These students were selected based on their performance in and out of the classroom as students, role models and future professionals.
Vega is a first-year adult student in the cosmetology program. She previously completed the collision repair technology program. She chose to attend Autry Tech to focus on a career.
Vega has perfect attendance, while also pursuing her degree at Northern Oklahoma College and maintaining a job outside of school.
She is a member of SkillsUSA and serves as an Autry professional representative for the cosmetology program.
“She excels at whatever she puts her mind to,” said Shelia Bell, Autry Tech Ccosmetology instructor.
Vega plans to pursue a career in elementary education while operating a home salon.
Van Meter is a first-year adult student in the clinical medical assisting program.
She chose to attend Autry Tech because she wants to have a career in health care and knew it would prepare her for the workforce. She also works part time at FedEx.
Van Meter recently competed in the HOSA contest for medical reading. She had to read five books in a predetermined amount of time and placed fifth in the competition.
“Chloe is a joy to have in class. She is vibrant, spontaneous, and does everything with a smile or a giggle,” said Rocio Guzman-Lopez, Autry Tech clinical medical assisting instructor.
Her plans are to be a medical assistant.
Kehnemund is a first-year high school student in the medical front office program. She is also a senior at Chisholm High School.
She completed the health careers program as a junior when she earned her certified nurse’s aide (CNA) designation. She chose to attend Autry Tech because it’s a free education for high school students and knew it would give her a foundation for the health care field.
Kehnemund has been active in Student Council, National Honor Society and band. Kehnemund is doing an internship at an elementary school as a teaching assistant. She also works part time at Hobby Lobby.
She is a member of BPA and competed at the State Leadership Conference in Tulsa. She placed first in health administration procedures and sixth in medical terminology concepts.
With her first place win, she will compete at the BPA Nationals Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, in late April.
“Madison is very hard-working, shows great attention to detail,” said Tera Davis, Autry Tech medical front office instructor.
Her plans are undecided but plans on exploring all aspects of health care to see where her interests land.
