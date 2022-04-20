Autry Technology Center will be holding a Safety Week event May 2-6, and classes are free to attend.
Throughout the week, Autry has partnered with industry leaders and the Autry Tech Safety Team to provide training covering a variety of topics and times.
Classes on May 2 are presented by Okie 811 and deal with excavation and electric safety. Classes on May 3 focus on industrial safety and maintenance. Classes on May 4 deal with transportation safety. On May 5 classes focus on aerial safety, including boom lift and scissor lift safety. On May 6, classes will deal with OSHA updates and certification.
In the evening each day, members of the public are invited to attend personal safety courses related to safety in the home.
Evening classes for the public are active shooter awareness on May 2; fire safety on May 3; CPR for friends and family on May 4; and home security on May 5.
Attendees are encouraged to register online at autrytech.edu/safetyweek2022 to view a final schedule and times of courses and to enroll.
